Temperatures set to plummet tonight with snow, hail and sleet in forecast

The current cold snap is set to continue tonight with temperatures set to plummet further tonight with snow, hail and sleet in forecast.

According to Met Eireann, it will be very cold tonight with widespread severe frost and ice. It will be dry with clear spells in many areas, however wintry showers of hail, sleet or snow will continue to affect eastern and southeastern counties. Lowest temperatures of -1 to -5 degrees, coldest in Connacht and Ulster where temperatures may fall even lower locally. Some freezing fog patches may form in the light northerly or variable breezes.

Tuesday night looks set to be the coldest night of the winter so far. Temps will fall to -5 to -7°C in the west & north

The lowest temperature of the winter to now was recorded in Roscommon last Saturday night, falling to -5.9°C

It is set to continue cold on Wednesday with frost, ice and freezing fog patches will linger in parts throughout the day on Wednesday. There will be scattered wintry showers in east Leinster, but otherwise dry elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees with light northerly or variable breezes, but temperatures remaining below or near zero in parts of the midlands and west. Cloud will increase from the northwest during the afternoon, ahead of evening rain developing in Connacht and west Ulster.

On Wednesday night, outbreaks of rain in the west and northwest will edge southeastwards over the country on Wednesday night, turning to sleet and snow in places, particularly across parts of midlands and north leading to poor travelling conditions. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees, with frost and icy patches. Freezing fog patches may also occur overnight in the light variable breezes, which will become light westerly by morning.