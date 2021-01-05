Number of cars lose control on lethal icy road in Offaly

A number of cars left the road between Edenderry and Rathangan on Tuesday morning due to treacherous conditions.

Motorists are being warned that the road is very icy and that extreme care is required.

A number of cars lost control and left the road on Tuesday morning but there were no serious incidents.

Locals have also blasted Offaly County Council for not gritting the stretch of road. The road between both towns also takes in part of Kildare beyond the Cush Bridge.

Caution is advised in the area in both counties.