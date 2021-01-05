Number of Covid-19 cases continuing to rise at Tullamore Hospital

The number of Covid-19 cases are continuing to rise at Tullamore Hospital as the pressure on beds at the hospital continues.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, there are now eight patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in the hospital, up from five yesterday. There is now one patient being treated in the hospital's Critical Care Unit. The Unit has been free of Covid cases for a considerable period of time.

Pressure on beds is also continuing at the hospital. The latest figures from the HSE show that there are just 12 vacant general beds and one vacant bed in the Critical Care Unit.

While the number of cases of Coivd-19 at the hospital is rising steadily, the number is very low compared to much of the rest of the Acute Hospital network.

Across the country, there are 770 patients hospitalised with Covid-19. Of those, 78 are in Beaumont, 64 in Cork, 54 in Limerick, 53 in St Vincent's, 50 in Mayo, 49 in Tallaght and 47 in Galway.

Elsewhere in the region, there are eight patients with Covid-19 being treated in Portlaoise, six in Mullingar, five in Portiuncula and four in Naas.