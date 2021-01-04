Gardai raid and shut down third shebeen in as many days

Gardai have raided and shut down a third shebeen in as many days, this time in Mayo.

Following the discovery of shebeens in Limerick and Kildare over the weekend, Gardai, as a result of information received and enquiries carried out as part of Operation Navigation, Gardaí obtained a search warrant under Section 26 of the Intoxicating Liquor Act, 1962.

They subsequently conducted a search of an outhouse in the Westport area at approximately 8:15pm on Sunday, January 3.



During the course of this search, Gardaí located a number of persons on the premises consuming alcohol and informed these persons they were breaching the current COVID-19 regulations in relation to indoor gatherings.



Upon further inspection by Gardaí, a fully equipped bar was located with taps for draught stout and lager and a proper cooling unit under the counter. Barrels were kept outside in a deep freeze unit.



A sum of cash and documents were seized by Gardaí.



A significant amount of alcohol (cans, spirits, wine and barrels), glasses, beer taps, and a cooling unit were seized.



A full investigation is now underway into this matter and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.



An Garda Síochána would appeal to anyone with information about the operation of illegal Shebeen’s to contact their local Garda Station.

In addition to potential criminal breaches by the operator, An Garda Síochána wants to remind every person of their social and personal responsibility not to frequent premises or engage in activity which is likely to contribute to the increasing spread of the Covid-19 virus.



The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and a real threat to everyone, particularly the most vulnerable in our society, the virus is still spreading, it is still leading to serious illness and death.



An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives.