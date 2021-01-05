REVEALED: The 10 most expensive houses sold in Offaly in 2020

According to figures from the Property Price Register, there was a reduction in the number of houses and apartments sold in Offaly in 2020 compared to 2019.

The Property Price Register includes details of all residential properties sold in Ireland. In 2020 in Offaly, there were 588 properties sold while in 2019, there were 694.

However while there was a reduction in overall numbers, there were some very expensive properties bought and sold.

The 10 most expensive houses sold in Offaly in 2020 were:

€560,000 - Morris House, Clonminch Road, Tullamore

€550,000 - Pennylodge, Ballinla, Edenderry

€515,000 - 3 Cois Na Cille, Killina, Rahan

€483,000 - Parochial House, Clara, Co Offaly

€472,500 - Millhouse, Spollenstown, Tullamore

€420,000 - Fal Mor, Bracklin, Kilbeggan

€420,000 - Tulberry House, Knockballyboy, Daingean

€400,000 - Kilfoylan, Tubber

€390,000 - The Old Rectory, Blacklion Blueball, Tullamore

€380,000 - Mill Lane, Moanvane, Walsh Island

€380,000 - Lemonaghan House, Ballycumber, Tullamore