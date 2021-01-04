Number of patients with Covid-19 at Tullamore Hospital increasing

The number of patients with Covid-19 being treated at Tullamore Hospital is increasing.

As of Sunday evening, there were five patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in the hospital. None of these patients were being treated in the Critical Care Unit.

While the number is rising in Tullamore Hospital, the figure is still very low when compared to the rest of the country.

In total there are 732 patients with confirmed cases of the virus being treated in hospitals across the country.

Of that figure, 72 are in Beaumont, 55 in Cork, 51 in Mayo and 47 each in Drogheda, Limerick and St Vincent's.

Elsewhere in the Midlands region, there are eight patients with Covid-19 being treated in Portlaoise, six in Mullingar and four in Ballinasloe