Offaly man killed in Allenwood assault named locally

A man found dead in Kildare after an assault has been named locally as Edenderry man Mark Loughlin.

His body was discovered on a public road in Allenwood, about 27km south of Edenderry, in the early hours of Sunday morning, January 3.

Gardaí at Naas Garda Station are currently investigating all the circumstances of the assault and associated incidents.

Gardai from Robertstown responded to a call of a public order incident at Allenwood South at approximately 0.45am on Sunday.

A silver Audi car was reported to have been involved in a collision with a Red Renault Trafic van. On arrival at the scene, no complaint was forthcoming to gardaí but the two vehicles were detained pending forensic examination.

At 3.49am, gardaí received a further call of another public order incident/assault at Allenwood South. On arrival at the scene, gardai discovered an unconscious man lying on the public road being administered CPR.

Medical assistance was sought, and the man was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital.

The man, in his late 20s, was pronounced dead in Naas General Hospital.

Gardaí are making a number of appeals for information, including on the movement of the Silver Audi A4, registration 09-CN-6292, on the evening of Saturday, January 2, until 0.45am on Sunday, January 3.

They also want information in relation to the incident between the Silver Audi A4 and the Red Renault Trafic van in the Allenwood area as well as information in relation to any incidents which occurred in the Allenwood South area between 12am and 4.30am, including the fatal assault at Allenwood South.

Any person with any information on these incidents is asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Naas Garda Station 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.