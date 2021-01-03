Gardai issue appeal for information following fatal assault in town near Offaly border

Gardai are investigating a fatal assault which occurred in the early hours of this morning in a town near the Offaly border in Kildare.

Gardaí are currently investigating all the circumstances of the fatal assault and associated incidents which occurred in the Allenwood area of Co. Kildare in the early hours of today Sunday, January 3.

At approximately 12:45am hours, Gardai from Robertsown responded to a call of a public order incident at Allenwood South. A silver Audi car was reported to have been involved in a collision with a Red Renault Traffic van. On arrival at the scene no complaint was forthcoming to Gardaí; two vehicles have been detained pending forensic examinations.

At 3.49am Gardaí received a further call of another public order incident/ assault at Allenwood South. On arrival at the scene Gardai discovered an unconscious male lying on the public road being administered CPR. Medical assistance was sought, and the male was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital.

The male, in his late 20s, was pronounced dead in Naas General Hospital.

Gardaí are making the following appeals for information:

* Information on the movement of the Silver Audi A4, registration 09 CN 6292 on the evening of Saturday, January 2 until 12:45am on Sunday, January 3.

* Information in relation to the incident between the Silver Audi A4 and the Red Renault Traffic van in the Allenwood area

* Information in relation to any incidents which occurred in the Allenwood South area between 12am and 4.30am, including the fatal assault on the male at Allenwood South

Any person with any information on these incidents is asked to contact investigating Gardaí at Naas Garda Station 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.