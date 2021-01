WEATHER WARNING: Temperatures set to plummet as Met Eireann issues Low Temperature and Ice Warning

Temperatures are set to plummet tonight as Met Eireann has issued a Low Temperature and Ice Warning for tonight.

The Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice warning for Ireland warns that temperatures will fall to minus 3 or 4 degrees tonight, colder locally away from coasts. This will lead to a widespread hard ground frost and icy surfaces, with potentially dangerous conditions.

Further cold weather and snow is forecast for the coming days.

