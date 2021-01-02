Freezing temperatures and snow in weather forecast for Ireland coming days

Met Eireann is forecasting very cold and wintry weather for the first full week of 2021 with snow and hard frosts on the cards.



Met Eireann forecasts temperatures will not rise into double figures by day and are expected to drop to as low as -4 degrees on some nights with wintry showers and longer spells of snow in the forecast.



Met Eireann says daytime temperatures will mostly struggle to get above freezing with hard frost at night continuing from the middle of next week onwards.

The weather forecast for Saturday night is for it to be very cold with a sharp frost and icy conditions forming early in the night as temperatures fall as low as minus 4 degrees inland, lingering at around freezing at the coasts. Largely dry and clear with mist and pockets of fog developing in places, however light northerly winds will bring isolated showers on to northern coasts.

Frost and ice on untreated surfaces will be slow to clear on Sunday. It will be dry in many areas with good sunshine, with scattered showers near coasts. Some showers will drift further inland in Leinster during the evening, and may be wintry. Bitterly cold throughout the day with highest temperatures of just 2 to 4 degrees generally, with a light to moderate northeast breeze.

Temperatures are expected to be between minus 3 and plus 1 degrees on Sunday night, coldest in the west with frost and ice forming. A light northeast breeze will keep temperatures just above freezing at the east coast. Rain, sleet and snow showers will affect eastern coastal counties, drifting further inland at times, it will stay largely dry elsewhere with clear spells, some fog may develop in the west.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be dry with sunshine for the midlands, west and north on Monday, with frost and ice slow to clear in the morning. A cloudier day in the east and south, with showers affecting east Leinster, turning wintry over higher ground. Temperatures in the afternoon of 2 to 4 degrees, a little higher on northern and eastern coasts. Light to moderate northeast winds, will be occasionally fresh and gusty at the east coast.

There'll be cloudy conditions in the east Monday night, with wintry showers persisting at the coast. Elsewhere, it will be a dry and cold night with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of minus 2 to plus 1 degrees. Winds will be generally light, north to northeast in direction and fog may form in the south.

There is set to be little change in the weather through Tuesday, according to Met Eireann. It will be cloudy at times in the east and south, with isolated rain and sleet showers at the coasts there. There will be good sunshine elsewhere. Fog may linger in to the afternoon in parts of the south. Afternoon temperatures of 2 or 3 degrees at best will fall overnight to as low as minus four degrees. Light north or northeast breezes will keep temperatures just a tad higher at coasts.

A change of wind direction on Wednesday as light northerly winds will back westerly. It'll be a dry, sunny day but remaining cold with temperatures in the afternoon expected to linger at just above freezing despite the sunshine, down to as low as minus 4 degrees again Wednesday night.

According to Met Eireann, the further weather outlook towards the weekend suggests it will stay cold for the rest of the week with further wintry showers or longer spells of sleet or snow at times. Day time temperatures will mostly struggle to get above freezing with hard frost at night continuing.