Gardai shut down shebeen operating in former licensed premises

Gardaí are investigating the operation of a suspected shebeen following an incident that occurred yesterday, Friday 1st January 2021.

At approximately 4pm, while conducting patrols in Rathkeale town in Limerick, Gardaí were alerted to activity at the rear of a former licensed premises. While conducting further inquiries, a number of persons were seen fleeing the area, through a private dwelling, on foot.

Gardaí entered the premises and discovered a number of individuals socialising inside with large amounts of alcohol, playing cards with two open fires lit. The premises is not licensed to trade alcohol.

Gardaí took details of all persons present. Investigations have commenced into the use of the unlicensed premises for alcohol consumption and breach of Covid-19 Public Health Regulations. A file will be prepared and forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for direction.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Newcastlewest are appealing to anyone who may have information on the operation of this premises to contact them on 069 20048 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.