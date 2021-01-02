Covid-19 cases increasing at Tullamore Hospital

After having no patients with Covid-19 for the majority of the Christmas period, the number of cases of the virus at the hospital is now starting to rise.

On New Year's Eve, there was one patient with Covid-19 being treated at the hospital and the latest figures for New Year's Day show that there are now four patients with the virus being treated in the hospital. None of the patients are being treated in the hospital's Critical Care Unit.

The trend at the hospital is in line with the trend for the county as a whole as cases in the community in Offaly have been increasing steadily in recent days.

The figures from the HSE show that there are 31 empty General Beds at the hospital.

Across the country, there are now 476 patients with Covid-19 being treated across Acute Hospitals in Ireland with 68 of those patients being treated in Beaumont and 33 each in Letterkenny, St Vincent's and Tallaght. Mayo and Drogheda are each treating 29 patients with cases of the virus while there are 28 patients in the Mater with Covid-19.