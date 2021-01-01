Popular businessman recognised for his outstanding community involvement

A prominent business man in Tullamore has been recognised for his outstanding community involvement at this year's Tullamore Chamber Business Awards.

John Cusack has been managing the Bridge Centre for over 20 years and in that time, he has run it like a Community Centre of sorts to the benefit of Tullamore and a much wider catchment area.

Countless community groups and charities are supported in their fund-raising drives, School Mini company expos, Student fundraisers, Junior school carol singing...pretty much everyone has a parent/sibling/child/grandchild that has been facilitated in some way.

In addition, John gives time and commitment at various levels in these ways.

A tireless mental health campaigner- Christmas Lights & Markets, Tullamore Show, Tullamore Tractor Run - Board member of Arden Resource Centre- Participation with many search and rescue operations

Outside of these activities John has achieved commercial success in horse breeding and showing winning here and abroad.

And of course, it is 25 years of the Bridge Centre this year, the last significant town centre development.