Odds shorten dramatically on Barry Cowen being the next leader of Fianna Fail

The odds have shortened significantly on Barry Cowen being the next leader of Fianna Fail.

Wednesday’s news that Ireland is to remain in Level 5 of the lockdown has resulted in punters backing potential candidates to replace Taoiseach Micheál Martin as leader of Fianna Fáil and it’s Barry Cowen who is attracting the support.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin removed Barry Cowen as agriculture minister over a drink-driving case from 2016 but some speculative bets arrived on Thursday morning as the TD for the Laois–Offaly constituency is now 25/1 from 66/1 with BoyleSports to become the next leader of Fianna Fáil.

Jim O’Callaghan, who said Martin was wrong to sack Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen earlier this year, is leading the betting but is starting to lose his grip on favouritism to land the top Fianna Fáil spot as his odds have been eased out to 2/1 from 11/8.

A portion of the support has also focussed on Minister for Education Norma Foley with her odds nibbled into 20/1 from 25/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: Punters are increasingly keen to look at potential replacements for Micheál Martin as leader of Fianna Fáil. Barry Cowen was well supported on Thursday morning which has resulted in his odds crumbling into 25/1 from 66/1. This is the first time we have seen support for Cowen so we will be keeping a close eye on the betting as the country heads into another strict level 5 lockdown.”

Next Fianna Fáil Leader

2 Jim O'Callaghan

11-4 Michael McGrath

9-2 James Lawless

9 Thomas Byrne

9 Niall Collins

12 Paul McAuliffe

14 Darragh O'Brien

20 Norma Foley

25 Robert Troy

25 Barry Cowen

25 John McGuinness

25 Dara Calleary

33 Jack Chambers

33 James Browne

40 Anne Rabbitte

50 Seán Ó Fearghail

50 Éamon Ó'Cuív

50 Mary Butler

80 Stephen Donnelly

100 Willie O'Dea