Covid-19 rate increases significantly in two areas in Offaly

The Covid-19 Incidence Rate has increased significantly in two areas Offaly in the last week while falling marginally in the third.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, the 14 Day Incidence Rate is increasing in Edenderry and Birr

After falling for four consecutive weeks through November and December, the 14 Day Incidence Rate per 100,000 of population for the Edenderry Area doubled to 68.6 last week and it has increased again to 111.5 cases per 100,000 this week. There were 26 new cases between December 15 and December 28 in the Edenderry Area.

The rate for the Birr Area was one of the lowest in the county at just 27.5 last week but that has now more than doubled in the last seven days. There were 17 new cases in the Birr Area in the last 14 days. The rate now stands at 66.7 cases per 100,000.

While the rate is still high, the 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has fallen marginally from 116.6 cases per 100,000 last week to 106.3 cases per 100,000 this week. There were 31 new cases in the last 14 days in the Tullamore Area.

However while the rate is increasing across Offaly, the county still has the second lowest Incidence Rate in the country at 106.5 cases per 100,000 from December 16 through December 29. The National Incidence Rate for the same time period stands at 272.2 with Donegal and Monaghan both in excess of 500 cases per 100,000.

