Ireland records largest daily number of Covid-19 cases since start of pandemic

Ireland has recorded the largest daily number of Covid-19 cases since start of pandemic for the second consecutive day.

After recording 1,546 new cases on Monday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 1,718 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 90,157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 358 are in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 155 in Louth, 150 in Donegal, 112 in Galway and the remaining 779 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 455 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 60 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 2,226 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said, “Ireland is no longer in a containment phase and is once again in a mitigation phase. Given the current levels of transmission in the community, every individual should consider themselves potentially infectious.

“It is essential that we all limit our contacts to our own household now, restrict our movements and do not give COVID-19 any further opportunities to spread.

“Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care. This is not the time to be visiting other houses.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “The reproduction number remains very high and is currently estimated at 1.6 – 1.8. The growth rate is estimated to be 7-10% per day with a doubling time of 7-10 days.

“We must take action immediately to prevent an almost unimaginable scenario, where case numbers in 7 to 10 days time are twice what they are today. Stay home.”