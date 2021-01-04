Three month prison sentence for Offaly man for drugs possession

A man was sentenced to three months imprisonment during the pre-Christmas sitting of Tullamore District Court.

The defendant was Brendan Lally, 3 McAuley Drive, Birr and he pleaded guilty to being in possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply at 3 McAuley Drive, Birr on January 23 last.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said the Guards found €520 worth of cannabis on Mr Lally's property. “He has seven previous convictions, all for drugs offences. He is presently serving a six months prison sentence which was handed down last month.”

The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client is 47 years of age and has struggled all his adult life because of a feeling of social awkwardness and a tendency to depression.

Mr Lally will serve the three months in Midlands Prison, Portlaoise.