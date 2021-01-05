Offaly Fire Service responded to large number of incidents during 2020
Offaly County Council Fire & Rescue Service provided an effective and professional response to emergencies on a 24/7, 365 day basis throughout 2020 responding to 600 incidents throughout the county.
It cost €3.29 million to maintain the Fire Service during the year.
Significant resources have been made available for training within the Fire Service with a spend of €152,000 for training during 2020.
The Council says its fire crews are well equipped to respond quickly, safely and effectively to the full range of emergency incidents that they attend.
