Offaly Fire Service responded to large number of incidents during 2020

Offaly County Council Fire & Rescue Service provided an effective and professional response to emergencies on a 24/7, 365 day basis throughout 2020 responding to 600 incidents throughout the county.

It cost €3.29 million to maintain the Fire Service during the year.

Significant resources have been made available for training within the Fire Service with a spend of €152,000 for training during 2020.

The Council says its fire crews are well equipped to respond quickly, safely and effectively to the full range of emergency incidents that they attend.