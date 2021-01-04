Work to be completed on major tourist draw in Offaly be end of 2022

Offaly and Laois County Councils and Coillte have said they are aiming for the end of 2022 as a completion date for the Slieve Bloom Mountain Bike Trails.

There are currently 35 kilometres of new mountain bike trails open to the public, which can be accessed from Kinnitty or the Delour Valley in Laois. When completed there will be 90 to 100 kilometres of trail.

From Kinnitty you can access both a red and blue section which can be cycled individually or together in one loop.

Works are continuing and sections will be opened as they are completed.

The trails are proving extremely popular drawing cycling enthusiasts from near and far.