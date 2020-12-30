Offaly Nursing Home to close down in the new year

A nursing home in Offaly is set to close in the new year.

Elmgrove Nursing Home in Birr has been forced to wind down, following a bereavement within management.

Sixteen people currently reside at the centre, which has a maximum occupancy of 23. The Health Service Executive has agreed to provide support and work closely with the nursing home during the transition over the coming weeks.

In a statement, the management says they understand this may be a confusing time for residents and their families but the health and well-being of residents remains their top priority.

Local councillor John Carroll, an Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, said: “It was with shock and sadness that I heard of the imminent closure of Elmgrove Nursing unit in Birr. This was a family run nursing home where all residents were treated as members of one big family. The late Kathleen Gallagher who was owner and head of Nursing since its foundation, and who passed away recently, established this wonderful facility in a beautiful Georgian property 32 years ago, and, with a keen eye for detail, and with a policy of resident first it quickly established a reputation as a 'home from home' for the residents.”

“Kathleen, Joe and recently Fiona built a loyal team of health care professionals and assistants whose commitment to patient care was very visible to anyone visiting this facility. They always treated visitors as if they were visiting their friend in their own private home with the offer of tea and biscuits.”

“It is a very difficult time for residents receiving the news that they will be moving “home” in the very near future, but having spoken with Fiona at Elmgrove and Senior management at HSE I am reassured that every effort is being made to ensure their transfer to other local care facilities will be as smooth as is possible and in communication with them and their next to kin.”

“I know news and implementation of this closure is and will be traumatic for the elderly residents who will find the change of surroundings, personnel and routine difficult to cope with in the initial days of relocation.”

“It is also a devastating blow for a loyal staff to hear that their services wil no longer be required in the near future. All members of management and staff have gone the “extra mile” over the past 9 months to ensure all patients in Elmgrove Nursing Home were protected from the virus that caused mayhem in some other nursing homes and are deserving of our appreciation and thanks.”

“I am aware that the closure is outside the remit of present management but a culmination of events not least the passing of Kathleen. Personally I believe that closure should have been deferred with direct practical support from HSE until there has been an implementation of the Covid vaccine for all residents and frontline staff.”

“However, it appears decisions have been made and I believe my role is to assist in ensuring it is implemented in a caring fashion for residents, staff and not least management who are having to deal with such a challenging situation during the festive season while still grieving for the loss of Kathleen whose life dream was this family managed Nursing Home.”