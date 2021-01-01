Green light given for €8.4 million housing project in Offaly town

Approval has been given in principle for a new turnkey housing development in Offaly with a budget of over €8.4 million.

Welcoming the news, Cllr Peter Ormond said the development will include four two bedroom and 30 three bedroom houses at a turnkey housing development at McAuley Drive, Birr.

Cllr Ormond stated that this was good news for people who are on the housing waiting list for some time.

“This is the second turn key development for Birr in recent times and Offaly County Council hope to complete the master plan for the rectory field in the coming months.

“It’s important that we continue with the construction of houses and give people some hope of getting a house to call home,” he said.

Cllr Ormond said he would like to thank everyone associated with this project to date and would like to thank Deputy Barry Cowen for his continued representations to the Minister.