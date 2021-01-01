Offaly company planning expansion with purchase of more land

An Offaly company is planning an expansion including the purchase of more land

Ferbane business Fitwell Doors has expansion plans, a recent Council meeting was told.

The councillors of Offaly County Council during their December monthly meeting congratulated Brendan Wynne, the owner of Fitwell, which is based in Ferbane Business and Technology Park, for his ambition and drive.

Fitwell currently employs seven people and is proposing to purchase more land, for €25,000, and to employ another two people. Fitwell sells a large quantity of high quality oak and walnut doors.

Cllr Eamon Dooley warmly welcomed the news and congratulated Brendan, adding that Ferbane Business and Technology Park has been a great success story since it began in 2003.

Cllr Leahy pointed out that this is the third or fourth expansion in recent times by a business in Ferbane Technology Park.

Cllr John Carroll, Cathaoirleach, commented that it was heartening to hear some good news during these hard times.