Driver clocked doing double the speed limit in Offaly

Gardai in Offaly have started the process of bringing a driver to court after they were caught speeding.

An Offaly Roads Policing Unit out and about this evening stopped a driver travelling at 111kph in a 50kph zone in Tullamore Town.

They have said proceedings will now be commenced.

Drivers are warned to slow down on the roads with snow and ice warnings coming into force, resulting in hazardous driving conditons.