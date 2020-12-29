Tullamore Hospital remains clear of confirmed cases of Covid-19

Tullamore Hospital is one of just two of the country's Acute Hospitals that is not currently treating a patient with a confirmed case of Covid-19.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, only Tullamore Hospital and Tallaght Children's Hospital are free of the virus. There are also no suspected cases of Covid-19 in Tullamore.

The figures also show that there were 48 vacant General Beds in Tullamore Hospital as of this morning but there were no available Critical Care Beds.

Across the country, there are 385 patients with Covid-19 being treated across the Acute Hospital Network. Of those, 67 are being treated in Beaumont, 30 in Letterkenny, 30 in St Vincent's and 29 in Tallaght.

Elsewhere in the Midlands, there are four patients with confirmed cases in Portlaoise and three in Mullingar with just one in Ballinasloe.