Driver arrested in Midlands was incredible amount over drink driving limit

A driver has been arrested in Laois after being found to be an incredible amount over the legal alcohol limit.

The Laois Offaly Garda District has reported that a "drunk driver" was arrested by Laois Roads Policing Unit while on patrol in Abbeyleix.

The driver was found to be five times over the drink driving limit.

The incident happened on Monday morning.

The driver has been charged and will appear before Portlaoise District Court in the New Year