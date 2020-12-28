Multiple All-Ireland winner selected as new Offaly Senior Manager

A multiple All-Ireland winner has been announced as the new Offaly Senior Camogie Manager.

The Executive of the Offaly Camogie County Board says it is delighted to announce Susan Earner as Offaly Senior Camogie Manager. This is the first time that a woman will lead the Offaly Senior team and it also supports the Camogie Association’s MNA programme and enhances perceptions of women in sport.

Susan brings a wealth of experience with her having played in five All Ireland Finals with Galway and won the O’Duffy Cup in 2013. Also as a player she won two All Stars and two Poc Fada titles.

As a coach she earned her stripes spending four years with Athlone Institute of Technology before guiding them to the Fr Meachair Cup in 2019. Along with this in 2019, she was the Offaly Camogie goalkeeping coach before acting as interim manager for Offaly’s 2 championship matches in 2020.

Susan’s backroom team also includes plenty of experience with Audrey Kennedy and JP O Meara joining her as coaches. Audrey is a former Offaly player and was the recipient of a Soaring Star award in 2009 as well as being a member of our All Ireland Junior winning team in 2009.

JP was a member of the very successful Birr hurling team and is the holder of two All Ireland Club medals. David Gaye, has worked with Rhode GAA club, will be the team’s strength and conditioning coach.

Commenting on her appointment, Susan said, “I am delighted to have been asked to lead the team forward into the 2021 campaign. There is a huge challenge ahead but I look forward to pushing the girls to reach their full potential. I’m sure Covid will present some obstacles but I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.”