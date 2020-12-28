Offaly now has one of lowest rates of Covid-19 in the country according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Offaly has the second lowest rate at 83.4 cases per 100,000 in the last 14 days. There have been 65 new cases in the county in that period. Only Leitrim at 68.7 cases per 100,000 has a lower rate.

At the other end of the scale is Donegal which has had 678 cases in the last 14 days which is a rate of 425.9 per 100,000 of population.

Wexford has the second highest rate at 348.6. Limerick is third at 334.5. Louth is fourth at 305.7 with Monaghan fifth at 288.3.

The national rate stands at 209.6 cases per 100,000 of population with 9,979 cases in the country in the last 14 days.