BEWARE: Gardaí issue warning about bogus callers and rogue traders calling to homes

Gardaí have issued a warning about bogus callers and rogue traders calling to homes and particularly to those who have family members who may be susceptible to such fraudsters.

Gardai say such callers may offer services such as powerwashing, painting, selling goods etc. They prefer to target the more vulnerable and people who live alone.

Gardai advise people not to engage with such callers. Don't open your door to anyone before you are confident that they are known to you or that they have a genuine reason to be there. Use a chain lock for added security. These callers can be intimidating and often refuse to take no for an answer.

Contact Gardaí immediately should you encounter such a caller and try to give as much information as possible such as a description of person, registration number, direction of travel etc.

Gardai are asking people to be vigilant when out and about and report suspicious persons/vehicles to them immediately.