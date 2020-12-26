Offaly GAA Club announces details of incredible prize in major fundraising draw
An Offaly GAA Club has revealed details of an incredible prize for a fundraising draw.
Cappincur GAA Club have teamed up with Hugo Loonam Motors to offer you the opportunity to win a brand new 212 Peugeot 2008 Allure 1.5Dsl 100bhp SUV as part of the club'songoing development fundraising efforts.
Tickets for the draw for the car, which is valued at approximately €30,000, are available at €20 each or three tickets for €50. Terms and conditions apply.
Go to cappincurgaaclub.com or click on the link below for more details. The draw takes place next June.
