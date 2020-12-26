More virulent Covid-19 variant from UK now confirmed in Ireland

The new more virulent Covid-19 variant from UK has now been confirmed as being present in Ireland.

Speaking yesterday, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said, “I can confirm that we have detected the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 by whole genome sequencing at the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD.”

“Further testing in the coming days and weeks will establish the extent to which it is present here. In the meantime, it is vitally important that we each stay at home, avoid social contact and avoid all forms of non-essential travel.”

He continued, "It is particularly important that those who have arrived from the UK strictly self-isolate for a full 14 days following arrival. They should not interact with others, visit others, socialise or go shopping. The HSE is making arrangements to test recent arrivals from the UK. Full details of advice and procedures are available at www.hse.ie.”

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was yesterday been notified of two additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has now been a total of 2,194 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight on Christmas Eve, the HPSC has been notified of 1,025 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 84,098 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.