Tullamore Hospital free of Covid-19 ahead of Christmas Day

Tullamore Hospital is one of only three acute hospitals in the country that is not treating a patient with a case of Covid-19 ahead of Christmas.

The only other hospitals currently not treating a patient with Covid-19 are both children's hospitals, Crumlin and Temple Street.

According to the latest available HSE figures, there are 22 vacant general beds in Tullamore Hospital.

The latest figures from the HSE show that there are 253 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across the country.

Beaumont has 47 cases, Letterkenny has 30, Galway has 21, Kilkenny has 20, Tallaght has 19 while St Vincent's has 18.

In the Midlands, there are two patients with confirmed cases in Mullingar and two in Portlaoise.