Small increase in Covid cases in Offaly but rate for county remains low

There has been a small increase in new Covid-19 cases in Offaly today but the rate for the county remains very low.

There were six new cases of Covid-19 reported in Offaly today taking the Incidence Rate for the county to 74.4 per 100,000, the fifth lowest in the country.

The Incidence Rate per 100,000 for the country stands at 166 with Donegal still the highest at 324.1 per 100,000.

As of midnight Wednesday, December 23, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 922 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 83,073* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 337 were in Dublin, 73 in Cork, 70 in Limerick, 56 in Wexford, 43 in Galway and the remaining 343 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 255 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 22 are in ICU. 37 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of eight additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,192 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Unfortunately, none of the indicators of this disease are showing encouraging signs. Ireland now has the fastest growing incidence rate in the European Union. This Christmas, the best present you can give your loved ones is to strictly adhere to the public health advice.

“Make your Christmas safe, meaningful and memorable for the right reasons. Stay home, stay safe and stay well. Limit contact as much as you can and ensure you and your loved ones have a happy and safe Christmas.”