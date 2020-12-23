The weather forecast for Ireland for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from Met Eireann is for it to be mainly dry and quite settled weather initially but a change to very unsettled conditions from St. Stephen's Day as it turns very wet and windy.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Christmas Eve from Met Eireann is for a largely dry and bright day, apart from a few showers early on. There'll be good sunny spells in most areas. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in moderate decreasing light northwesterly breezes.

Christmas Eve night will be a very cold night. Coldest in Leinster with the clearest conditions and a sharp frost developing. Becoming cloudier elsewhere but staying largely dry overnight with just a chance of isolated showers on northern coasts. Light northwesterly breezes will back southwesterly by dawn, falling near calm at times overnight with mist and fog patches developing. However, this will all be no problem for Santa.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Christmas Day from Met Eireann is for the weather to be a cloudier overall after a cold and frosty start, although a few bright or sunny spells may occur, the best chance of these through the morning. Patchy rain and drizzle affecting northwestern coastal areas, will spread further inland over Connacht and west Ulster during the afternoon, gradually extending southeastwards over the country during the evening. Daytime highs will be around 5 to 8 degrees, coldest over the eastern half of the Country. Light to moderate southwesterly breezes will freshen on northern and western coasts during the day.

Becoming windy overnight with freshening west to southwest winds developing and becoming gusty. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue to extend southeastwards over the country during the night before more persistent rain pushes in from the northwest towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

It will be increasingly wet and windy on St Stephen's Day with strong and gusty southwesterly winds with gales or strong gales developing on Atlantic coasts. Persistent rain will extend from the northwest over the country with some heavy falls bringing a risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, coldest in the north.