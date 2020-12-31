Homelessness remains at high level in Offaly
Homelessness remains at high level in Offaly. FILE PIC
The number of homeless presentations to the Housing section of the County Council has remained at a high level throughout the Pandemic.
The Council said Notice to Quit by private rented landlords, unaffordable private rents and the lack of private rented supply were the main reasons for presentation.
The government embargo on evictions was lifted when the country emerged from Level 5.
