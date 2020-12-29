Hundreds of people in Offaly on Social Housing List
Hundreds of households in Offaly are on the Social Housing List with over 1,000 more on other schemes.
There are 675 households in Offaly on the social housing list.
A further 857 households are in receipt of Housing Assistant Payments, 134 are on Rental Accommodation Schemes and 169 are in various leasing arrangements.
Tullamore Local Electoral Area was designated as a Rent Pressure Zone in April 2020. A Rent Pressure Zone is a designated area where rents cannot be increased by more than 4% per annum.
Rent Pressure Zones are located in parts of the country where rents are highest and rising, and where households have the greatest difficulty finding affordable accommodation.
