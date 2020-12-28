Prison sentence for woman who kicked staff member and threw baskets in Tullamore shop

A Tullamore woman pleaded guilty to committing an assault in a local shop, during the recent District Court sitting.

The defendant was Carina Sullivan, 27, Cloncollig, Tullamore and she committed the offence on October 11 last in Euro Giant, Bridge Centre, Tullamore.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan told the court the defendant entered the shop and shouted at a young male member of staff, “I'll f***ing get you!”

The Sergeant said she threw shopping baskets at the injured party and kicked him.

“The injured party suffered bruising and red marks on his skin,” said the Sergeant, adding that the assault was part of a dispute between two families. The defendant has twelve previous convictions, including a couple of assault convictions.”

The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly pointed out that this wasn't a random assault. He said his client had a falling out with a member of the injured party's family.

“This assault happened after a great deal of provocation against my client,” said Mr Farrelly. “The Gardaí are currently investigating these incidents of provocation.

“My client is 50 years old. She is separated, with three children. She suffers from depression. She is currently serving a four month prison sentence. She is finding being in prison very hard. She is finding it lonely.”

A victim impact report from the injured party was handed in to Judge Catherine Staines. Judge Staines read out some of the victim impact report to the court. “It says that he is constantly looking over his shoulder since the incident. He says it was a humiliating incident. He says he wants this tension, this anger from the defendant towards him to come to an end; he wants the antagonism towards his family to come to an end.”

The Judge added that a psychiatrist pointed out that the defendant has a difficulty with controlling her temper and her urge to lash out.

“She has to learn that she must control her urges, that she can't lash out at people in this fashion.”

Judge Staines convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment in Dóchas female prison.