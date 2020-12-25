After a year at the coalface, Tullamore Hospital staff reflect on what Christmas means this year

During this extraordinary year the front-line staff at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore have been at the coalface of the battle against Covid-19. Here a number of the muli-task attendants reflect on what Christmas means for them this year.

Yvonne Lloyd

I will most definitely be making this Christmas as enjoyable as possible, if anything, this year has taught me, to always make the most of everything and everyone in my life, so I am looking forward to a lovely family Christmas within the HSE guidelines, of course. My Christmas wish is for next year to go back to normal and for everyone be safe with the new vaccine.

Diane Mahon

To make the most of every last minute you get to spend with loved ones, and that is what Christmas will involve for me this year and keeping in line with HSE guidelines. A Christmas wish I have for 2021 would be, a sense of normality for everyone, oh and a holiday!

Michelle Quinn

Christmas will involve spending time with family and working. My Christmas wish this year is for COVID to be completely gone and for the lives of our most beautiful senior citizens to return to normal, to be able to socialise again and meet with their grandchildren. I also wish peace and happiness to everyone, new year, new start, Goodbye Covid!

Catriona Dunne

Christmas this year will be quiet, and I look forward to a family dinner. However, there will be no visiting to other family members as we are always thinking of the possibility of catching and passing on the virus. We remain conscious of those who have passed throughout the pandemic and we remain hopeful that the end is nigh. My Christmas wish for 2020 is that my family and friends remain healthy and well. ‘We must accept finite disappointments but we can never lose infinite hope’

Martin Luther King Jnr.

Shauna Dunne

I am working Christmas this year and like every year working me and my colleagues will make it enjoyable for the patients as best we can. I look forward to spending time with family.

I hope for 2021 life for everyone can return to some sort of normality and people can start to enjoy life again.