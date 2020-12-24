Offaly community urged to shop local as 'The Village Shop' reopens

People are being urged to shop local in an Offaly village as 'The Village Shop' has reopened. 

The shop is located in Mountbolus and has been reopened by Michelle Cummins and her family.

Community members have been asking for the shop to reopen, and now that it is, they are being urged to support the business located in the community.