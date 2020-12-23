Boil water notice lifted in Offaly just in time for Christmas

A boil water notice issued in Offaly last month has been lifted by Irish Water.

Following consultation with the HSE, Irish Water and Offaly County Council confirmed the news regarding the boil water notice impacting customers supplied by Clonbullogue Public Water Scheme in Offaly.

The notice has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was issued on November 25 as a precaution to protect approximately 840 customers while upgrade works to the disinfection system at the treatment plant were underway.

The works have been completed and all impacted customers can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

John Gavin, Operations Lead with Irish Water, said “Irish Water and Offaly County Council acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the boil water notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community. Public health is our number one priority and these upgrades will help to safeguard this water supply for homes and business now and into the future.”

If customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice and the lifting of it they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1850 278 278.