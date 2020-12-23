Tullamore restaurant again providing free Christmas dinners for those in need in the town

Despite having to close its doors to customers on Christmas Eve, a Tullamore restaurant will continue its annual tradition of providing free Christmas dinners to those in need in the town.

An instead of just catering for a small number of people in the restaurant, Cafe India will bring Christmas Dinner directly to those who need it this year.

They say say they will operate the service with sensitivity and in complete confidence and are asking people to 'please do not go without'.

