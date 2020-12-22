Clarification being sought on whether Offaly's two Leinster Finals can go ahead under new Covid restrictions

The Leinster Minor Hurling and Football Championship finals have been fixed for successive days on the first weekend in January.

The Leinster Minor Hurling Championship final between Offaly and Kilkenny is in Portlaoise on Saturday, January 2 at 2.00pm.

The Leinster Minor Football Championship decider between Offaly and Meath is on the following day, Sunday, January 3 at 2.00pm in Dublin's Parnell Park.

Both finals had originally been pencilled in for Sunday, January 3 but Offaly's presence in the two of them has resulted in a change of plans.

New Covid-19 restrictions will come into force later this week but Leinster Council Chairman Pat Teehan stated on Tuesday that they were 'hopeful' the games will be allowed to proceed as fixed with clarification being sought from the Government.

