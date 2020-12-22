What are the new PUP payment dates - people advised to apply as soon as possible

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, announced today that arrangements are in place to process new applications made by people for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment over the Christmas period.

The Department said Minister Humphreys informed today’s Cabinet meeting of the measures that she has put in place to ensure that those who require PUP income support will, provided they are eligible, receive this as quickly as possible.

Minister Humphreys said that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be processed for people who apply for the payment throughout the Christmas period.

In essence, anybody who applies for PUP online via www.MyWelfare.ie anytime up to and including Christmas Eve will receive that payment within a week of their application.

A person who makes a new application for PUP in the period from December 18 up to and including close of business today, December 22, will receive their payment on December 24.

A person who makes a new application for PUP by close of business on Wednesday, December 23, will receive payment on Wednesday, December 30..

A person who makes a new application for PUP by close of business on Thursday, December 24, will receive a payment on Thursday, December 31.

A person who makes a new application for PUP on any date from December 25 to close of business on December 31 will be paid on the normal PUP payment date of Tuesday, January, 5.

Minister Humphreys said her priority is to ensure that the businesses and workers impacted by these new restrictions are supported. “In order to process applications as quickly as possible, I would urge everybody to apply online. The quickest and easiest way to apply for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is online via MyWelfare.ie, “ she said.