Christmas Greetings from abroad to family in Offaly from America

Christmas Greetings from Bend, Oregon, USA.

Molly, Rory and Daragh O’Shea would like to wish all our family and friends in Ireland a very Happy Christmas, especially Granny and Grandad Eileen and Paul Elstone in Tullamore, Granny Marie O’Shea in Kerry and cousin Genevieve in Clara.

See more Christmas Greetings in this week's Midland and Tullamore Tribunes.

To have you Christmas Greetings included on the Offaly Express website email news@offalyexpress.ie and keep your eyes open for more greetings in the run up to Christmas.