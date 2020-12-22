Latest weather forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for Ireland

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days is for the weather to be mostly dry up to and including Christmas Day, then very unsettled on St. Stephen's Day. Turning colder with wintry showers on Sunday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a wet and windy start for Leinster and Munster on Wednesday, with a clearance to sunny spells and isolated showers in Connacht and Ulster slowly making its way southeastwards during the afternoon. The last of the rain, however, will not clear southeastern counties until after dark. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in fresh to strong northerly winds, with gales on southern and eastern coasts.

Becoming mostly dry and clear on Wednesday night, with isolated showers in the north. Lows of -2 to +2 degrees, with a sharp frost and a risk of icy patches. Moderate northerly winds, easing light northwesterly by morning.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Christmas Eve from Met Eireann is for the weather to be mostly dry with sunny spells. Cloud will increase through the afternoon with a few light showers in the northwest. Highs of 5 to 7 degrees, with northwesterly winds easing.

Dry on Christmas Eve night with cloud increasing from the west. Clear spells early in the night and light winds will allow temperatures to drop to -2 to +2 degrees, coldest in the east. Some patches of mist and fog will mean Rudolf will probably have to lead Santa's sleigh.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Christmas Day from Met Eireann is for the weather to be rather cloudy, but mostly dry apart from a little drizzle in the west and north later in the day. Feeling slightly milder than previous days with highs of 6 to 9 degrees, in light to moderate southwest winds. A band of light rain will cross the country from the northwest Friday night, with lows of 4 to 7 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, St Stephen's Day will be a wet and windy day, with heavy rain extending from the northwest to all areas through the afternoon and evening. Strong westerly winds with gales on western coasts. Highs of 5 to 9 degrees.

Rain clearing southeastwards Saturday night, with showers following and turning wintry in the north and west. Lows of zero to +2 degrees.

Sunday will be a cold day with sunny spells and wintry showers. The showers most frequent in the north and west. Maximum temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees, in blustery northwesterly winds.