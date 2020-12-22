Met Eireann issues Weather Warning for parts of Ireland in run up to Christmas

Met Eireann has issued a Weather Warning for parts of Ireland in the run up to Christmas.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning has been issued for Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford

Met Eireann is warning that heavy rain at times may cause some localised flooding. Rainfall totals generally around 30-40mm, higher in mountainous areas.

The warning was issued this morning and is valid from 3pm on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.