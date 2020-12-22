Do you recognise anyone in this picture from the Offaly Express archives?

We have been back into the archives and have found this picture of the Offaly Rose of Tralee Finals in the Bridge House Hotel.

We are not sure of the year but it is somewhere between 2005 and 2010.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in it? Get tagging.....