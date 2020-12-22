REVEALED: Offaly bucking the Covid-19 trend as incidence rate plummets

Offaly is somewhat bucking the national Covid-19 trend after two consecutive days of zero cases in the county.

As over 700 new national cases were confirmed on each of Sunday and Monday, Offaly managed to record zero cases. It was the only county to do so on Sunday, and one of just two (Longford) on Monday.

This news comes as the national figure spirals and the entire country faces stricter Covid-19 measures from as early as Christmas Eve. Experts have now said we are now in the third wave of Covid-19 in Ireland.

However, Offaly has the sixth-lowest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19, standing at 57.72 cases per 100,000 population.

Offaly's rate is falling steadily having stood at 65.4 over the weekend and 88.5 last Friday. That in itself was a marked rise from the incidence rate of 47.5 per 100,000 recorded in Offaly in early December. After a slight rise in cases centred on an Edenderry nursing home, figures levelled off again quickly.

Over the last two weeks, Offaly has recorded zero cases on three separate days, including the last two consecutively. Offaly's incidence rate is now less than half the national average of 122.4. The highest rate is still in Donegal, standing at 273.9.