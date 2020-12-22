Decision due this week on large housing development in Offaly town
A decision is due this week on a proposed large housing development in an Offaly town.
Liam Walsh & Company Limited is seeking permission to build 73 units on the Tullamore Road, Townparks, Birr.
It will be a residential development consisting of 48 three-bedroom, two-storey, semi-detached houses; one three-bedroom, detached bungalow; eight two-bedroom, semi-detached bungalows; 16 maisonettes in two blocks of eight units and four one-bedroom, end of block maisonettes.
A decision is due before Christmas on Wednesday, December 23.
