Decision due this week on large housing development in Offaly town

A decision is due this week on a proposed large housing development in an Offaly town. 

Liam Walsh & Company Limited is seeking permission to build 73 units on the Tullamore Road, Townparks, Birr. 

It will be a residential development consisting of 48 three-bedroom, two-storey, semi-detached houses; one three-bedroom, detached bungalow; eight two-bedroom, semi-detached bungalows; 16 maisonettes in two blocks of eight units and four one-bedroom, end of block maisonettes. 

A decision is due before Christmas on Wednesday, December 23.