Former petrol station in Offaly with future plans in place put up for sale
A former petrol station in Offaly that now has planning permission for number of houses is up for sale.
What is now described as 'a site' in Clonbullogue covers c.0.29 hectares.
The site comes with full planning permission for five units comprising of four, four-bed semi detached dormers and one, four-bed detached dormer.
It comes with a price tag of €160,000.
