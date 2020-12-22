Kilbeggan Races announces dates for racing at the track in 2021

Kilbeggan Races has announced the dates for race meetings at the track in 2021.

It will start with a two-day National Hunt Meeting on Thursday, April 22 and Friday, April 23.

The next meeting will take place on Friday, May 14.

There will be two meetings in June, one on Sunday, June 6 and the other on Monday, June 14.

The AXA Farm Insurance Midlands National and Best Dressed Lay with take place on Friday, July 9. There will also be a meeting on July 16.

The Summer Saturday Festival and Best Dressed Lady will take place on August 7.

The penultimate meeting takes place on Friday, August 20 with the 'End of Season Celebration' taking place on Friday, September 3.

Kilbeggan Race Committee says it greatly appreciates the 'huge support' over the years. It says it hopes that the current Covid-19 restrictions, will be significantly eased sooner rather than later and that everyone will be able to join them for racing at Kilbeggan Races in 2021